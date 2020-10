Judy Ann (Brooks) Kirk, 73, of Edmond, OK passed away on October 15, 2020. Judy and her husband David previously lived in Orlando. A service celebrating the life of Judy will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Metropolitan Bible Church, 7201 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132. To read a full life obituary, please visit www.crawfordfuneralservice.com