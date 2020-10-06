Menu
Julia Gatewood Britt
Julia "Judy" Gatewood Britt, 79, of Oakland, FL, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Judy was born on August 20, 1941 in Orlando, FL to the late Mr. & Mrs. A.D. Gatewood. Judy and her two older sisters grew up in the Delaney Park area and graduated from Boone High School. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Ward P. Britt, her daughters Muffet Britt Young (David), Heidi Britt, Geegee Britt Burmeister (Craig), her 4 grandchildren, Erin Hoover, Zachary Bailey, Delaney Young and Addison Young, her great granddaughter Arden Hoover and her sister, Gretchen Shuman. A celebration of her life will be a private family service held on Saturday, October 10th at 2 pm at the

First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be

made to Bloom & Grow Garden Society or the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation.
