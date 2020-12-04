96, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away late in the evening of November 30th. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. Kate is preceded in passing by her first husband of 31 years, George Hanna; and her late husband of 10 years, Bob Young. She is survived by her sons, Raymond & George Hanna; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her niece & nephew, Benjamin & Sandra Childers, who graciously took care of her for many years. Kate was a retired bookkeeper but was also an assistant manager with Western Auto in Gaithersburg, MD. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Axillary Post 4364 for over 30 years in St Petersburg, as well as a life member of the Moose Lodge in Rockville, MD. Kate loved to travel, crochet, and read. She will be deeply missed.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.