Kathy Coats, age 76, died peacefully on 7 November 2020 in Cottageville, South Carolina, at the home she shared with her husband of fifty years, Louis "David" Coats, Jr.
Katherine "Kathy" Sue Howlett was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, 17 September 1944 to James Richard Howlett and Hazel Evelyn Richman. Kathy met David, the love of her life, in California before moving to Central Florida, where they lived for 40 years. She retired to South Carolina where she loved spending time with her family. " We didn't realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun."-Pooh Bear. She also enjoyed fostering dogs and watching her extensive video collection.
In her working years, Kathy was blessed to have her dream job and retired from Walt Disney World. She worked as an executive secretary in Imagineering. She lived each day as quoted by Walt Disney, "Laughter is timeless. Imagination has no age, and dreams are forever. " A favorite past-time of Kathy's was taking family and friends to Disney and of course having a Mickey Ear!
Kathy is survived by her husband, David, one brother, Dick Howlett and wife Pam, daughter Deborah Jackson, and a son, Gregory Coats, daughter-in-law, Maureen Hallie, son-in-law Casey Dameron, and his wife Ellen. Grandchildren Chelsea Dameron Seely (Richie), Clayton Dameron, Emily Bull (Bryan), Kevin Coats, Brian Coats, Cate Coats, Lauren Jackson, and great grandchildren Sophie Bull, Case Dameron, Addie Seely, and Chandler Seely. Kathy's parents preceded her in death.
At her request, there will be no service. The family plans a private celebration of Kathy's life at a future date. Her beautiful smile will live in our hearts forever. To her family and friends left on this earth, Kathy would say as Snow White did, "Remember you're the one who can fill the world with Sunshine."
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Attention: Walk to End Alzheimer's for Nommie's Team. Link to page to donate:https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13826&pg=personal&px=12152703
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.