Kenneth Truman McKenna 86 of Orlando, Florida passed away November 3, 2020.
Ken was born in NY, NY on December 7th, 1933 and resided in New Rochelle, NY with the late James Edward McKenna and Edith Bibbins McKenna. He was predeceased by Barbara, his spouse of 50 years and two brothers, Robert and Donald. Ken is survived by seven children, Deborah, Barbara, Nancie Lyons (Tim), Laurie, Kenneth (Jennifer), Kevin (Shakira) and Keith (Wendy), 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 nieces and nephews.
Ken was a civil engineer whose work impacted multiple major cities including Orlando.
Ken pursued engineering and ice hockey at Lehigh University and was an avid sports fan of the New York Jets and Islanders. He enjoyed golfing and achieved a hole-in-one on his 80th birthday. Ken, together with his wife Barbara, fostered a lifelong love for boating.
Ken was a resident of Somerby Lake Nona and touched the hearts of all he met. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to the American Cancer Society
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.