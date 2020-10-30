Menu
Search
Menu
Orlando Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laurence P. English
Laurence (Larry) Pat English (1947-2020)

Larry English, age 73, passed away on October 28, 2020 in Orlando, FL. He was born January 30, 1947 in Abilene, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Beth English and brother Richard English. He is survived by wife Diane English, children Ashley Daniels (Justin), Chancellor English (Anne Marie) and grandchild Jackson Daniels.

English was an internationally recognized consultant, speaker, and author in Information Quality. He previously resided in Brentwood, TN. He enjoyed photography and sang at First Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN choir for 32 years. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www://alz.org
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.