Lee R. Baldwin
Lee peacefully passed away on 11/17/2020. She is survived by her daughters Terri Baldwin and Mollie McBroom; grandchildren Charlie McBroom and Madeline McBroom; sister Ann R. (John) Elliott; and nephews Doug Elliott and Fred Elliott. She is predeceased by her father Fred Rolling, mother Mollie Rolling, and twin brother Frederick Jay Rolling. Her service will be 11/24 through DeGusipe Funeral Home.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
