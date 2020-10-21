Leslie (Les) Andrew William Baker, 94, a faithful servant to his Lord who lived by grace through faith in Christ, passed through death peacefully to the church Triumphant Sunday morning October 11, 2020, at his residence in St. Cloud, Florida, surrounded by his loving wife, Jackie, children and Pastor. Les married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Huebner, on September 14, 1946. He and Jackie recently celebrated their 74th anniversary and could be seen holding hands wherever they went. He is survived by his wife, Jackie, sons Steve (Marge); Mark (Marjorie); Mike (Gwen); daughter Linda Lucas; brother Bruce (Sue); loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Cecil and Josephine Baker; sisters Marion and Lucille; granddaughters Sharon and Misty. The family suggests a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/givetoday/
) in lieu of flowers. Because of COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, you may attend Les's memorial service virtually by going to live service at (https://www.gscfla.org/grace-online.html
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.