Marjorie "Linda" Connors Carmody, loving wife and mother to two children, passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Born in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 26, 1950 to Marjorie and William Gerald Connors, she was one of six children raised in the same house on the west side of town. She graduated from Paxon High School in 1968 and went on to earn a degree from Florida Junior College at Jacksonville in Psychology.
On May 24, 1975, she married the love of her life Christopher Lee Carmody of Jacksonville. They moved to Orlando shortly thereafter and began their life together, raising two sons, Christopher Lee Jr. and Robert Edward.
Professionally, Linda wrote and taught educational courses for title examiners and abstractors in the real estate title industry before she retired in 1992 due to health issues. Thereafter, Linda managed the books of her husband's business and took on civic pursuits, including serving on her church's vestry and volunteering to read at local schools.
She and her husband loved their annual spring and fall visits to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, where they would take in the scenic overlooks, the small town charm and the serenity that comes from seeing God's creation from high above.
To her friends and family, Linda wise, fierce, devoted, loyal and warm. To her sons' friends she was the "second mother" always looking out for them, to her coworkers and neighbors she was the one they could always call in need, and to her family she was their rock. Simply, she loved big and cared deeply for those around her.
Linda is survived by her husband Chris, her two children Christopher and his spouse Lauren, and Robert and his spouse Nicole; her three grandchildren Patrick, Bodhi, and Anna; her two brothers and sister, William "Gerald" Connors, Jr. and his spouse Mitzi, Walter "Bruce" Connors, and Marilyn Connors McMurry and her spouse Larry; her dear family friend Suzanne Catto; her nieces and nephews; and many friends who were like family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Marjorie and William Gerald Connors, brother Michael Connors and sister Patricia Connors.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Angels Episcopal Church, 6136 Matchett Road, Orlando, FL 32809. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Mary of the Angels Episcopal Church (stmaryangels.org
).
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.