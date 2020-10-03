Linda Lee Thomas Beery was born on February 6, 1948 in Orlando, FL to parents Alvin James Thomas, Jr. and Mary Jane Murphy Thomas. Her life's story includes bridging Old Florida to the future. As the granddaughter of Alvin James Thomas she is a part of the lumber company they founded in Orlando in 1925. Thomas Lumber Company continues to be a vibrant force in the development of Central Florida. Linda's father, A.J. Thomas, Jr. also contributed to the development of Central Florida working with Thomas Lumber, founding Thomas Redi-Mix Concrete, and years later, as the co-founder and Principal of the Holiday Inn in Sanford. Her mother, Mary Jane Murphy and family moved to Orlando in the 1920's joining other Murphy relatives that had settled in the area in 1880. It was from her Mother and Grandmother, Virginia Lee, that Linda developed her love of beachcombing in the Bahamas, riding horses on the ranch in Clermont, antiquing and pioneering.



Linda passed on September 21, 2020 in her home, surrounded by family, after a six-month battle with cancer. Linda shared her faith, deep love of family and history with all who knew her. Beyond the sharing of her love for the Lord, her greatest gift was the ability to make everyone and every place she encountered more beautiful. She was known for her flair in fashion, decorating, most all visual arts, and writing poetry. Her creative spirit lives on in her daughters, Maranatha and Elisabeth and son, Thomas.



Linda is survived by her husband Lloyd Beery, son Thomas (Katie), daughters Maranatha Tope (Michael) and Elisabeth Hanckel, along with grandchildren Jesse, Logan, McKenna and Anna Bee Beery and River and Addie Hanckel. Siblings Dorian Harris and Tres Thomas (Teddi). In addition to her stepson Jason Beery (Jennifer) and family, she leaves many beloved Thomas, Murphy, Coleman and Radenbaugh cousins. She will always be remembered as the heart of her family.



Linda also enjoyed her time in Membership with:



The Rosalind Club



Counsel of 101



Daughters of the American Revolution



Daughters of the Confederacy

