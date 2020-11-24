age 92, of Longwood, FL passed away on Nov 22, 2020 from complications from Covid 19. Born and raised in the Carolinas, he attended Garner-Webb, Clemson, and NC State Universities. After moving to Florida in the early 1950s, he founded Atlantic Builder's Supply in Pompano Beach. He worked for Huttig Sash and Door Co in Orlando and St. Louis, retiring as vice president. Teeny was a former president of the Florida State Jaycees and of Hoo-Hoo International, as well as an active member of the National Sash and Door Jobbers Association. He served on the Parks and Recreation Board for the city of Maitland during the 1970s, he volunteered at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Classic for 25 years, and he was an active member of Maitland Presbyterian Church. Teeny was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Agnes "Nancy" Pringle Johnston and two sisters, Mildred Matthews Johnston and Ann Rasbury. He is survived by his sister Rosa McCombs (David), his cousin Jim King (Joan) who was more like a brother, daughters Janet Saczawa (Ralph), Susan Gilman (Whit), Barbara Witbrodt (Ken), and MaryBeth Johnston, son Lindsay Johnston, grandchildren Andrew Saczawa, Mary Saczawa, Emily Gilman, Erin Wishnoff (Josh), Lin Johnston, Kyle Witbrodt, Kevin Witbrodt (McKinley), Kelsey Town (Patrick), and a multitude of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins first- and second-removed, all of whom he loved fiercely and was very proud. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Maitland Presbyterian Church or VITAS Hospice at vitascommunityconnection.org
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.