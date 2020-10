93, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Lois was born in Fort Benton, Montana on August 30, 1927. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 70 years, children and grandchildren. To view Lois' full obituary, please visit:



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.