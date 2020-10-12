Louedda Lawrence passed away on Sunday, October 4th. She was eighty-one years old. Born in the Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of Louis and Edna Etzel. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Douglass College in 1960, and taught History at Bel Air High School in Maryland. After raising her three children, Louedda returned to school in 1985 and earned an Associate in Science in Nursing to become a Registered Nurse at the John J. Kane Regional Center in Pennsylvania.
She also volunteered her time at Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, creating a church library and "Little Fishers" Sunday school program for young children, and was actively involved in the League of Women Voters.
As a young woman, Louedda loved family vacations to the New Jersey seashore with her three children. She preferred to see the good in the people and willingly gave more love than she received. Her love for her children and grandchildren was unconditional.
As an avid reader, she loved to give books as gifts and converse about the latest one she was reading. She also believed in the value of a hand-written note or letter instead of an E-mail or text message.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be remembered for her love of nature, love of poetry and literature, generosity toward others, and gentle soul.
She is survived by her three children and two granddaughters.
The memorial service will be held at Lifebridge Church on November 7th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.EmergencyCuddles.org
, a non-profit organization created by Louedda's granddaughters. Emergency Cuddles for Kids provides stuffed animals for children who are experiencing stressful or scary life circumstances.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.