Lucy Piloian Layer, 92, was born Satenig Piloian on June 1st 1928 in Oviedo, the second of four children to Bedros and Bayzar. As her parents were war refugees she never knew grandparents, and the only representatives of her extended family she had were an uncle and aunt who raised one cousin, Ena Greer. The Piloians had a successful farming business; one learns hard work, self-discipline, and perseverance as the child of immigrant farmers. Re-named "Lucy" by her first grade teacher, she went on to be the first in her family to earn college and Master's degrees, both at FSU. She later married William P. "Bud" Layer. They both worked in the Seminole County School system where Lucy taught Algebra at seven different middle and high schools. She had a 31 year career while raising their daughter Laura Lynn and supporting Bud as county school Superintendent with the accompanying obligations for entertaining in the home. They were famous for big parties and made a great team. Layer Elementary in Winter Springs is named after them. In retirement Lucy enjoyed her extended family of Bill and Gladys Piloian, John and Carlene Piloian, Al Layer, Rich and Barbra Layer, and 14 nieces and nephews. She traveled through the U.S. and was a 27-year volunteer with Central Florida Regional Med Center. Lucy and Bud were faithful Christians, members of Markham Woods Presbyterian; he pre-deceased her in 2003. In her older years she enjoyed word searches, Jeopardy, vanilla frozen yogurt, and the Bible. Lucy loved her home on East Crystal Lake and was blessed to die there on November 28, 2020. Her main goals in life were to be kind, do her best at teaching, have a hospitable home, and follow the God of the Bible; she accomplished all of those. Markham Woods Presbyterian will hold the funeral on Saturday December 5th, 1pm with a webcast. In lieu of flowers please donate to either: 1) Medical Campus Outreach Philadelphia mcophilly.org
; click on Support MCO and Additional Fund; or mail a check to 1701 Delancey Street Philadelphia PA 19103. 2) Markham Woods Presbyterian Church mwpcusa.org
; or mail a check to 5210 Markham Woods Road Lake Mary FL 32746
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.