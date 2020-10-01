Lyman A. "Tony" Scribner III, age 41, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in Orlando, FL. He was born in Charleston, WV, where he was a 1997 graduate of George Washington High School. After taking classes at Marshall University and WV State College, he joined the Air Force and served 4 years at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, and Al Kharj AFB, Saudi Arabia.
After his time in the service, Tony moved to FL where he worked several different jobs, before deciding to head back to college. He was currently an A student in the Health Information Technology program at Valencia College in Orlando.
Tony is survived by his parents, Leanne and Lyman A. Scribner, Jr., sisters Sara Bonner (Wade) and Sallie Brooks (Sam), as well as numerous family members and friends who cared deeply for him.
In Orlando, Tony, a lifelong sports fan, was introduced to Disc Golf by his uncle, Marshall Scribner. Tony grew to enjoy and excel at this sport. He also enjoyed cars, spending time outdoors, going regularly to the gym, going to the beach, going fishing, sharing funny jokes, playing video games, watching comedy shows, and binge-watching Netflix. He was very motivated and studious with his schoolwork, and he had a bright future ahead of him. We will all miss him dearly.
Please join us in Celebrating Tony's Life on Oct. 4th at 1:30pm to visit with the Family before our 2:00 service at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. Condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com