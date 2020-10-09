Menu
Malaky Englehardt
M. Malaky "Mali" Englehardt (nee Veale), 70, of Enterprise, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 18th. A lifelong resident of the state, she leaves behind an extended family and lifelong friends too numerous to mention who will miss her terribly and will remember her warmth, generosity, and empathy for the rest of our days. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/orange-city-fl/malaky-englehardt-9372018
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
