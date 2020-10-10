Menu
Marc Hall
Marc Hall, 73, of Winter Garden, died peacefully on September 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Denise, and loving family. Born in 1947 in Wolcott, IN, Marc was a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He moved to Florida in 1976 and opened the Ocoee Animal Hospital. Marc retired in 2015, and is well-remembered in the community. A private family funeral mass was held due to Covid. In lieu of flowers please kindly send donations to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul - St. Andrew 801 Hastings St. Orlando, FL 32808
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
