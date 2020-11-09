Margaret J. "Peggy" Forrer, 97, a long-time resident of Orlando, died peacefully at The Commons at Orlando Lutheran Towers on November 7, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1923 in Harrisburg, PA to Charles P. and Rachael E. Forrer (née Baker).



Peggy loved to travel when the opportunity presented itself, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Peggy is survived by her brother John B. Forrer (Santa Fe, NM) and by her sisters Arlene Morrissey (Huntington Beach, CA), and Sharon Roat (Enola, PA). She is also survived by her nieces Suzanne Baird, Audrey Balthazor, and Kathleen Forrer; by her nephews Charles Porter, Scott Stafford, Randy Roat, and Christopher Roat; by her cousin and good friend Patricia Watts; and by special friends Lorraine Horn and Charlotte Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles X. Forrer, and her sisters Dorothy Forrer and Audrey Stafford.



The family would like to thank the hospice staff from VITAS Healthcare for being with Peggy at the end when her family could not be.



Peggy's remains will be interred at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry. A gravesite service for her friends will be held on a date to be determined with Pastor Roger Prehn officiating.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.