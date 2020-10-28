Margaret (Magi) Moody passed away quietly in her sleep October 21, 2020 at the age of 102 at the Windsor Place assisted living facility. She was born August 15, 1918 in Eustis, Florida to Harry Van and Bessie R. Mooty and is the widow of Dr. James D. Moody who passed in 2010. She is survived by sister, Claire McMillen; son, Maynard Evans, III; daughter, Lisa Claire Moody; step-son, Dr. James A. Moody; and step-daughter, Leslie Moody; and three grandchildren: Miriam Margaret Evans, Heather Moody Houchins, and Alexander Toj-Moody.



Magi was a graduate of Winter Park High School and Rollins College with an arts degree.



Her water colors, oil paintings, and bronze sculptures have been displayed is various galleries in Central Florida and her sculptures in Carmel, California.



Services will be at the Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home (Dignity) at 1413 South Semoran Blvd on Saturday at 2:00 PM. She is to be cremated and her ashes combined with those of her late husband's according to the wishes of both.



Donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando of which she was a lifelong member, and also their oldest.



She is missed.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.