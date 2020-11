Born to Max & Margaret Jones on October 17, 1946. Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Survived by her four children: Brad, Amy, Joe & Andy; five siblings: Kay, Patty, Betti, Dennis & Nancy; as well as 11 grandchildren: Ashley, Meghan, Luke, Ryan, Emma, Will, Nick, Maxwell, Marley, Hudson, & Brooklyn. We love you!!!



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.