Marian Mishalanie of Orlando, FL passed away on November 24, 2020. She was 104 years old, born November 4,1916 in Chicago, Ill., to Polish immigrants Barbara Rys and Symon Przechszta. Marian met her husband in NY. The family moved to Florida in 1945.



After a number of positions including school cook and retail sales, she and her welder husband took a leap of faith and started a metal manufacturing company in Opa-Locka, FL. They supplied structural steel and decorative wrought iron to hotels in a growing Miami Beach beginning in the 1950s. They successfully sold the company and retired in 1980. When daughter Sarah started investing in real estate in Orlando, they moved to Orlando to help her and her husband manage the growing number of investments.



One of Marian's proudest accomplishments was earning her high school diploma at the age of 58. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing, playing cards with friends, and taking care of the fruit trees, land turtles and rabbits on their land in Ocoee.



Marian is predeceased by her husband, Phillip, her daughter, Barbara Annette Sublett of Annapolis, MD., and all her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Faith Layton and her husband, Allen, of Orlando. She will be buried in Miami. Due to COVID, no services will be held.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.