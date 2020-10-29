Marian Ruth Lalich (Melvin) (nee LaMoreaux), age 88, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 in Chardon, OH. Born November 4, 1931 in Willoughby, OH, she was a lifelong resident and very active in the Newbury, OH community. She was a member of the NVFD Flames (past Pres), American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Geauga Hospital Women's Auxiliary (past VP), long time bank teller at the 1st National Bank of Burton and member of the Newbury United Community Church. Marian and her family moved to Eustis, FL in 1957 to live near her in-laws, Elmore and Leona Reynolds of Tavares, FL. She was again an active member in the community and the First Baptist Church of Eustis. Marian worked in the First State Bank and was a member of Junior Women's Club. She and her children returned to Newbury in 1968. Marian very proudly worked alongside Dr. Corey at Corey Hospital in Chardon as a teenager and had 2 of her 4 children there in the 1950s. She was thrilled to see his office, framed pictures, exam room equipment recreated recently in the Apothecary Building in the Burton Historical Village. And she was honored to share her personal memories of the early days in that small but important local hospital. Marian had many God-given gifts of patience, loving, laughing, giving, sharing, singing, dancing and forgiveness. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor and will be remembered for her gentle nature, happy personality and caring attention. Marian's family especially wishes to give their heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to Maplewood ALF for the great care and comfort they gave her, and for keeping her safe, healthy, and happy. Marian is survived by her siblings Cora Martin, Mentor, OH, Robert LaMoreaux (Joyce), Chesterland, OH, Janet (John) Nolan, Chesterland, OH; children Patricia Reid (Paul - deceased), Clermont, FL, Cynthia Reynolds, North Ridgeville, OH, and Donald Reynolds (Paige), Acworth, GA; stepdaughter Linda Hostetler (Marty), Middlefield, OH; grandchildren Jeremy, Jason, Brian, Alison (Jake), Jennifer, Jessica, Tracy (deceased), Dennis (Debbie), Jodie, Katie; and great-grandchildren Juliet, Lindsey, Alyssa, Beckett, Kendra, Tim, Megann, Baili, and Colton. She is preceded in death by her parents Harlan LaMoreaux, Hazel Pulsifer (Nelson); son Gale Douglas Reynolds (infant); husbands Carl Reynolds, Edward Jayne, and Melvin Lalich; son in-law Paul Reid; and grand-daughter Tracy Boyd. Due to Covid concerns, a celebration of life will be held when we can gather safely. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at Chester Township Cemetery (Ohio) in the near future. When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Our mother is safely home in Heaven and has found peace and pure joy, and is reunited with all the loves of her life. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.gattozziandson.com
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.