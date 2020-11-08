Marie Elizabeth Shaffer, 91, of Pine Hills, FL went to her heavenly reward on Nov. 4, 2020. Marie was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 1, 1929, the oldest daughter of Walter and Martha Pennington. She married her husband, Calvin Clyde Shaffer, in 1950 and they moved to Orlando in 1967. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, her brother Sam Pennington and her sisters Dora Totten, Jenny Clark, and Carol Eads. Marie leaves behind her brother Burt Pennington and sister Barbara Kitchen as well as her sons: Michael Wayne, Randall Scott (Mary Ann), and Brent Todd; six grandchildren: Patricia Trainum, Stacey Passera, Kimberly Shaffer, Sharlotte White, Michele VanDevan, and Kellye Diaz; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Marie worked for the Board of Education in Charleston before moving to Orlando and then worked at Valencia College and Sears. She was an active member of the MetroWest Church of the Nazarene for 54 years.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, November 9 with Pastor Ronald Benjamin officiating. Masks are required.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.