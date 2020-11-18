Most people who had the pleasure of getting to know Marvin (Jake) Jacobson pretty quickly came to learn a couple important things about him: If a joke was good enough, he had no problem delivering it to you more than once – usually to increasing laughter – and he was a damn proud Democrat.
They were among many enduring qualities – hard-working, tough, kind, accepting, understanding, fair – that he took with him until the end.
Marvin, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 15 – the result of a series of medical crises he endured after suffering a fall while putting up Biden/Harris signs in the predawn hours of Election Day. A former president of the South Lake County, Florida, Democratic Club from 2006 to 2011 – and who was always open to educate and debate about American history, usually with a pocket-sized U.S. Constitution available for anyone who wanted or needed it – he told a nurse after Biden's victory that it was all worth it.
Marvin was born April 14, 1935, to John and Ida Jacobson in Willow Valley Township, Minnesota, on the Iron Range. He grew up in Minnesota, home of the Democratic Farm Labor Party, before graduating from St. Cloud State College, where he worked in the iron ore mines during the summers.
Marvin was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Gophers and Twins and he also managed to find joy from watching the Minnesota Vikings each week, despite the team's best efforts. He maintained an encyclopedic knowledge of those teams, along with much more, that he would often call upon when trying to stump friends and family with trivia.
His interest in sports wasn't limited to sideline viewing, however. He was an avid and competitive athlete throughout his life. He excelled in football, basketball and track while in high school, and many years later served as president – and one of the top players – of the Clermont Shuffleboard Club.
He always played to win and enjoyed topping his grandchildren and great-children in shuffleboard and air hockey.
Professionally, Marvin was a high school history teacher and coach, and later worked for the Florida Department of Corrections, where his clientele appreciated his nonjudgmental nature.
He remained extremely active as a retiree. He was considered an expert on the Second Amendment – he was strongly opposed to the private possession of assault weapons and felt we should protect children, not guns – and led many lectures on the topic. One of his favorite sayings was, "If you don't know about the slave patrols, you don't know about the Second Amendment."
He also was an occasional speaker at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County and was an award-winning writer. He displayed his writing skills with guest editorials in several news publications, including the Orlando Sentinel and Leesburg Daily Commercial, the latter for which he created and managed the "From the Left" political column.
He was also instrumental in the recent expansion of the Kehlor Recreation Center for seniors in Clermont, FL.
Marvin believed in liberty and justice for all – a principle that drove his activism within the Democratic Party. He was presented with the Democrat of the Year Award for Lake County during his tenure as president of the South Lake County Democratic Club.
Marvin also was extremely proud of his Finnish heritage, embodying the Finnish trait "Sisu" – which translates to "guts" or "stick-to-it-iveness" – sometimes to a fault.
He was a strict follower of Vince Lombardi's philosophy that if you weren't 15 minutes early, you were late.
Marvin is survived by his loving long-time significant other, Jean Swope, of Clermont, and four admiring children: Lieutenant Colonel (USAF, ret) Julie Jacobson of Cookeville, TN; Dr. Jill Jacobson (Dr. William Truog) of Kansas City, MO; Thomas Jacobson (Sandra) of Gainesville, FL; and Joy Benn of St. Paul, MN. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Bixby, of Cook, MN, seven adoring grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was also beloved by numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed hearing Uncle Marvin's stories about his wide-ranging experiences, some of which were true.
He was preceded in death by brothers Sulo and Melvin, and sisters Ailie Saarikoski, Darlene Ritter, and Barbara Jacobson.
Remembrances can be shared under his name at https://bit.ly/MarvinJacobson
.
A memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.