Mary Gene Carr, 94, of Oviedo, FL, passed away on December 2, 2020, in Valdosta, GA. She is survived by her loving family and dear friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, Orlando, FL 407-898-2561. Due to COVID-19, services are private.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.