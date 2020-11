Mary Jannotti, passed away on Oct 31st, leaving behind her husband of 64 years, Carlo, 5 sons, 1 daughter, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A determined woman, who gave her love selflessly and will be missed every moment of every day. Funeral mass Nov 27 1:30 pm, Annunciation Catholic Church, Altamonte.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.