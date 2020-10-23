Menu
Mary Jane Meadows
Mary Jane Meadows left this earth peacefully at home in Micco, FL, surrounded by loved ones on October 18, 2020. She was born July 16, 1922, in Dowagiac, MI, to Cary Levi Acton and Ruth Jane Acton. In 1950 she moved to Orlando, FL, with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Meadows, and three children: Eleanor Nasworthy, William Tynan, and Landon "Ray" Meadows. Five children survive her: Theresa Curtis, Elizabeth (Terry) Ferentinos, Laura (Brad) Stennes, Sherry (Larry) Craig, and Pauline (Larry) White. Mary was a professional seamstress for 60 years. She made everything she touched beautiful and left you to feel as though you were the most important person in her life. She was a spectacular woman and is already very missed by her entire family of children, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetary in Orlando, FL. In place of flowers, please consider giving to feedingamerica.org or a local children's shelter.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
