With an over abundance of joy and grieving sorrow our sweet Southern Mama, Mary Jane Williams Morgan, died peacefully on November 12th, 2020. She is rejoicing now in Heaven praising her Lord and Savior.



Mary Jane was born on June 23rd, 1930, and raised in Mountain Brook, Alabama. She was one of four children of Robert James Williams Jr. and Vesta Lee Edwins Williams. She attended Chevy Chase Jr. College and Rollins College. After her marriage in August 1950 to James Chaplin Morgan (deceased 1990) they settled in Orlando, Florida. She was a wonderful Christ-filled Mother to her four daughters, grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



Left to carry her legacy of love and her generous spirit are Janie (Alan) Johansen, Morgan (Anna) Johansen and their 3 children Jack, Jane and Vivienne of La Crescenta, California; their daughter Anne Johansen, Westhampton Beach, New York, and son Daniel Johansen, Ennis Montana.



Daughter Lee (Mark) Armstrong along-side their children Libby (Erica) Armstrong and twins Kendall and Page Armstrong.



Daughter Diane (Bruce) Armstrong and their 2 daughters Laura Armstrong and Jennifer (Andrew) Armstrong Dickson all of Tallahassee.



Daughter Debbie, deceased, (Troy) Breedlove and their 3 children Ashley, Troy, and Megan and her son Emory Ingram.



Mary Jane is also survived by her last living sibling, Diane (Eugene deceased) Brabston, Birmingham, Alabama.



Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers Robert J. Williams (Beverly) and Martin Williams (Yorke).



Mary Jane's life was solidly grounded by her love of Jesus Christ. She was a member of Wildwood Church in Tallahassee and left behind a trail of dear friends who were led to Jesus through Womens' studies and her deep friendship with Vonette and Bill Bright while she lived in Orlando.



In her earlier years she and Jim traveled the world with and without their children in tow to be awestruck by God's creation. Starting forty years ago Mary Jane and Jim would host a large family reunion in Boca Grande, Florida, with some years having 35 relatives. We will never forget those memories!



We wish to thank all the caregivers at Azalea Gardens for their love and support for our Mother over the last two years.



"For God be the Glory; great things He hath done." The family will have a small funeral service at a later date at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, Florida.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Jesus Film project Campus Crusade for Christ, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, Florida 32832.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27, 2020.