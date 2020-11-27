Mary Jo Odahowski, 87, quietly passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She had a life-long enthusiasm for education and earned a degree from Chicago Teachers College. Mary Jo taught elementary education in Chicago, IL and Walworth, WI and worked at Valencia Junior College in Orlando, FL. Family, faith, music, and community were important aspects of life for Mary Jo. She married Bill and they danced together for 62 years before his passing in 2017. Mary Jo is survived by her children: David (Heather), Marga, Mitchell (Carla), Kate, Kris; and grandchildren: Peter, Julianne, Daniel, Henry, Isabel, Alex; and great-grandchildren: Archer and Everly Sophia. Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held in Winter Park, FL at a future date.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.