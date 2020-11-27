Menu
Search
Menu
Orlando Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Jo Odahowski
Mary Jo Odahowski, 87, quietly passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She had a life-long enthusiasm for education and earned a degree from Chicago Teachers College. Mary Jo taught elementary education in Chicago, IL and Walworth, WI and worked at Valencia Junior College in Orlando, FL. Family, faith, music, and community were important aspects of life for Mary Jo. She married Bill and they danced together for 62 years before his passing in 2017. Mary Jo is survived by her children: David (Heather), Marga, Mitchell (Carla), Kate, Kris; and grandchildren: Peter, Julianne, Daniel, Henry, Isabel, Alex; and great-grandchildren: Archer and Everly Sophia. Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held in Winter Park, FL at a future date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.