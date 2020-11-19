Mary Josephine Spencer was born at Grassy Creek, NC to Charlie and Mary Spencer on October 26, 1932. Mary, better known as "Jo", was the 5th of 6 children. She passed away peacefully and with her family close-by on November 15, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Jo was very blessed and always proud to have grown up in a large family in the Blue Ridge Mountains. There was always plenty to eat, nice clothes sewn by her Mother, vast chores to do, and lots of fun running around the farm with cows, horses, pigs, goats, chickens and ducks. Jo graduated from Virginia-Carolina High School in 1950. She married Jack C. Wheeler in Greensboro, NC on May 9, 1953. Jack's career in the military took them to many interesting places. Jo was a full-time stay at home Mother involved in Cub Scouts, PTA, and all activities pertaining to being "Mom". She is pre-deceased by her parents; siblings Marjorie, Pauline, Bob, and John; grandson A.J.; and devoted husband Jack. Jo is survived by sister Shirley Barrett of Midland, TX; children Sharon Johns (Chris) and Mike of Indianapolis, Jim (Debbie) and Rick of Orlando. She has two grandchildren, Phillip Johns (Brigid) and JoAnna Tumbarello (Patrick) along with five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Shriners Children's Hospitals
. Services provided by Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park Funeral Home at 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.