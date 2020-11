Mary Lorraine Werner, age 83, of ST. Cloud Florida passed away October 30th,2020.Originally from Ohio, she moved to Orlando Florida in 1985. She retired from Orange County Clerk of Courts in 2006 and moved to ST. Cloud FL. Surviving are her children Maureen Johnson, Mark, Mike and Matt Werner and her sons father Gene Werner



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.