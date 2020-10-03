Mary McDonnell Fusselman, 97, passed away September 25, 2020, in Oviedo, FL. She was born September 30, 1922, in Davenport, Iowa to Matthew and Anzo McDonnell. She attended Ambrose/Marycrest College and graduated with a BA in Education. In the 1940's she was a vocalist in a swing band and a radio personality, and in later years a market analyst. Mary was particularly proud of her contribution to WWII working as a cartographer making military maps. In 1949 she married Carroll M. Fusselman, Cordis Corp. engineer and award winning Miami artist. They raised three children. Carroll passed away in 1990. Mary enjoyed traveling and became a horse racing circuit enthusiast with Jack McKay. She is preceded in death by daughter Julie Zelich, Chuluota, Florida. Survivors: James (Texas), John (Florida), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memberships: SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, BPO Does/Drove #86, and Central Florida Jazz Society. Interment was at Dade Memorial Cemetery, Miami.

