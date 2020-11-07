Mary T. Hand, age 93, of Belle Isle, FL, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. She was born on September 25, 1927 in Kansas City, MO, the only child of Earl and Gladys Trussell. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William "Bill" C. Hand, Jr. She is survived by her children David Hand(Carol), Melinda Powell(Randy), James Hand(Tina), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was dedicated to her friends, family, church, garden club, and sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha. She was an accomplished seamstress and lent her talents to making dozens of "Boggy Bears" for Camp Boggy Creek for children with serious illnesses. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14 at 2 pm at Conway United Methodist Church, 3401 S Conway Rd with limited in person attendance and online on FaceBook Live with Pastor Diane Davis officiating. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to Conway United Methodist Church Food Pantry or to Camp Boggy Creek 30500 Brantley Branch Rd, Eustis, FL 32736 or www.campboggycreek.org
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.