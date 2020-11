Passed away on November 24,2020 from a protracted illness. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his brothers William and Steven Harris. No services will be held in accordance with his wishes. Please make a donation to Make-A-wish on his behalf. Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home in Winter Park, Fla.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.