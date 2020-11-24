McCrea "Mac" Anthony Bader of Mt. Dora, Florida passed away on Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, at the age of 87. He died peacefully, after several years of declining health.



In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, Mimi, Mac is survived by their 5 sons - Tony Bader of Burlington, VT, Chris (Barb) Bader of Lancaster, SC, Jeff Bader of Granite Bay, CA, Matt (Fran) Bader of Mont Vernon, NH, and Dan Bader of Winooski, VT; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and even a great-great-grandchild. He is survived by his siblings, Craig (Linda) Bader, Gary (Jan) Bader, and Linda (Gary) Larrow.



Mac was born in Webster, NY on May 4, 1933 the eldest child of Glenn McCrea and Thelma Kuhn Bader. He graduated from Clarkson College of Technology (now Clarkson University) with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and enjoyed a long and successful career with IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, Essex Junction, VT, and Boeblingen, Germany over a 33 year span with the company.



He loved to play cards; teaching his kids, and grandkids, how to play Euchre and Oh Hell around the table at camp in Grand Isle, drawing the score card out precisely in his draftsman's style. He enjoyed his nightly Gin (or two); two ice cubes, tiniest splash of water, and a twist of lemon - raising a team of bartenders in his 5 boys to serve it. He liked to sing and tried to play the piano, getting stuck on that F# note every time in I Left My Heart In San Francisco. He was a tinkerer and fixer; always working some remodeling or repair job around the house; a skill passed down to his children as well.



Mac was a larger-than-life personality at work, at home and with his friends and will be sorely missed by all who had the chance to meet him.



A special thank you to the people at Edgewater Care in Waterman Village for their devoted care and support during the last several years that Mac has been in residence there.



A memorial service will be held sometime next summer (Pandemic willing) in Vermont to celebrate his life and memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Humane Society of Chittenden County, VT.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.