Thanksgiving 2020 will be remembered as the day 81-year-old Melvin Arthur Matzinger peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home. Visitation will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, 3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL. Thurs., Dec. 3rd from 6 to 8 pm, Prayer Vigil at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Fri., Dec. 4th at 11 am. Interment will be immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sanford, FL. Arrangements by Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel. For an extended obituary, please visit www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.