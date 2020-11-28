Menu
Thanksgiving 2020 will be remembered as the day 81-year-old Melvin Arthur Matzinger peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home. Visitation will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, 3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL. Thurs., Dec. 3rd from 6 to 8 pm, Prayer Vigil at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Fri., Dec. 4th at 11 am. Interment will be immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sanford, FL. Arrangements by Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel. For an extended obituary, please visit www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nativity Catholic Church
3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, Florida
Dec
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Nativity Catholic Church
3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, Florida
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity Catholic Church
3255 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, Florida
Dec
4
Interment
Oaklawn Cemetery
, Sanford, Florida
