Hastreiter, Michael E. passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A resident of Poinciana, FL, he is survived by his wife, Carlyn, stepdaughters Kirsten Strand of Illinois and Kim Hallin of South Carolina, grandsons Erik and Brian Strand, and sister Judy Dessoir of Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mildred Hastreiter. Michael was born in Buffalo, NY on June 26, 1945. Upon graduation from Amherst Central High School Michael earned a trade degree from Robert Morris Junior College. He had a long career in printing which included the St. Petersburg Times before he and a partner, David Duroure, opened National Color Graphics in St. Petersburg, FL. An avid boater, Michael was a member of the St.Petersburg and Treasure Island Yacht Clubs. Upon retiring in Poinciana he and Carlyn enjoyed traveling and cruising and summers in their North Carolina cabin. Michael was a collector of modern art. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. https://moffitt.org/give/ways-togive/
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.