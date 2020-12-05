Ruff, Mildred Abell, "Midge", age 109 was a long-time resident of Winter Park. Mrs. Ruff peacefully passed away on November 30, 2020 while hospitalized in Winter Park. Born Mildred Lenora Abell to Dr. and Mrs. W. P. Abell of Princeton, Indiana on June 22, 1911. She was educated in parochial and public schools in Princeton, and attended Georgetown College in Kentucky. On June 25, 1936, she married Leon Ruff; they were inseparable until his death in 1989. A housewife and dedicated school teacher; she taught grade school children in Collinsville and Springfield, Illinois. In the early 1970's they retired to Winter Park. After his passing she enjoyed traveling, but, also, immersed herself in many local activities such as the public library, museums and educational groups. In 2010 she became a resident of The Mayflower Retirement Community in Winter Park and delighted in many friends and contacts there. Also, she was an avid bridge player. She was a long-standing and devoted member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, where she enjoyed many friendships, and especially sermons by Father Walsh. Still active at 109 years of age Mrs. Ruff was one of the oldest residents of Florida. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Howard, Gilbert and Norman Abell and by two sisters: Dorothy Moore and Lucile Cleveland. She had no children of her own, but she is survived and was much loved by nephews: Richard (Nancy)Cleveland, Gilbert (Peggy) Moore, William (Dale) Abell, Mark (Barbara) Abell, Mike (April) Abell, John Abell. Nieces: Teresa Abell, Debbie Sadowski, Mary Nall, Beth (Steve) Gore, loving sister-in-law Marsha (Richard) Barnhart; also, her devoted care-giver Andee Sprick. A Mass in her memory will be said at Saint Margaret Mary Church in Winter Park, Sat. Dec. 12 at ten AM. Memorials may be made to the Church.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.