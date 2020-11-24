Milly was born to Leon Stringer and Paulette Wheeler Stringer of Metcalfe, Georgia on November 21, 1934. She graduated from Thomasville High School with honors and trained at St. Margaret's School of Nursing, Montgomery, Alabama. Her first assignment was to Veterans Hospital, Bath, New York. There she married Edward J. Marnock of Quincy, Massachusetts in 1940.
They moved South in 1946 for Ed's career with Sears Roebuck. Milly worked at Veterans Hospital, Thomasville. They retired to Winter Park in 1961. Milly and Ed were members of All Saints Episcopal Church where Milly served on the Flower Guild and St. Bridget's Circle. She continued nursing at Winter Park Memorial Hospital and Winter Park Towers. She was active in the Winter Park Women's Club, the Town Club, and her garden club. After her husband's death in 2008, Milly moved to Winter Park Towers. She lived there until her death on November 16, 2020, just before her 105th birthday. She was a beautiful southern lady, voiceful Democrat, avid bridge player and a woman way ahead of her time. Her dedicated loyalty and support were shown to her family throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed and daughter Kathleen. She is survived by daughter Barbara, Atlanta, GA; and son Ed and his wife Beth, Rock Hill, SC; granddaughter Erin and her husband Jason Camhi, their daughters Madelyn and Caroline; and granddaughter Kate Marnock as well as many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church of Winter Park at 10am on Monday, November 30, 2020. It will be streamed on the Church Facebook page or at https://boxcast.tv/view/millie-marnock-funeral-service-574193
. Acknowledgements may be sent to American Cancer Society
or Bishop Gray Retirement Residence, P O Box 233, Winter Park, FL 32790.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.