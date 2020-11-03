Milton L. Faulkner, 85, of Winter Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, October 22nd surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 30, 1935 in Jamestown, New York. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Zurh and Bernice Faulkner, his brother Zurh Jr. and his first wife Carol (Fullerton). Milt worked in the spray paint industry, installing some of the early automated assembly spray lines in several of the large Detroit automotive companies. He later semi-retired, working at a golf course and enjoying the outdoors. Milt helped others, mentoring troubled children and taking his therapy dog to hospitals, adult care facilities, Give Kids The World and libraries as reading companions. While spending time with his family and friends was most important, he also loved to golf, travel, camp, boat, play Frisbee, cook, work on home projects and dine out. We will miss him for his serious nature that was sprinkled with good humor and thoughtful wit. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Karen (Charters), his brother Lloyd Faulkner of Jamestown, NY, his four children, Sherri Graham of Winter Springs, FL, Holly Duke (Greg) of Sanford, FL, Rick Faulkner (Kelley) of Jamestown, NY, and Mark Faulkner (Joan) of Winter Springs, FL, stepson David Faulkner (Kristina) of Winter Springs, FL, eight grandchildren: Tyler Graham, Keylan Graham, Spencer Graham, Logan Graham, Andrew Faulkner, Nick Burkhart, Madison Faulkner, Natalie Faulkner, and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Be An Angel Therapy Dogs Ministry of Orlando, Florida. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.