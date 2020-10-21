Nadine Gibson Brundage passed away peacefully on October 17 at the Mayflower Retirement Community in Winter Park, from natural causes. She was within a few months of turning 104.
Nadine was born in Quenemo, Kansas, in 1917, the daughter of William Gordon Gibson and Anna Pearl Gibson. She married Hubert Lyle Brundage and they had one child, Jan Lee Brundage. Hubert, Nadine, and Jan were the founders of Brundage Motors and Brumos Porsche in Jacksonville, where a celebration this past January of the opening of the Brumos Collection was attended by many Brundage family members.
Nadine was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Hubert, who died in 1964.
Nadine is survived by her son Jan (Dianne) of Seattle, grandchildren Jan Benjamin Brundage of New Smyrna Beach, Sheryl Brundage Sebastian (Cary) of Pompano Beach, Mark Lyle Brundage (Stephanie) of Dunedin, Darin Lee Brundage (Paula) of Sanford, Geneva Brundage Williams (Robert) of Seattle, and Miles Gibson Brundage of Berkeley. Her 'seventh' grandchild, as Nadine called her, also survives her Thia Stephan of New York City.
She is also survived by great grandchildren Jennifer Sebastian, Nicole Whitney (Jonathan), Travis Brundage, Emily Brundage, Hathaway Williams, Thatcher Williams, and Augusta Williams, as well as great-great-grandchildren Sebastian Whitney, Ashlyn Whitney, and Elliette Whitney.
Nadine is also survived by many devoted extended relatives including Nancy Brundage, Dan Brundage (Katherine), Jamie Brundage, Linda Brundage Ash (Len), David Brundage, Pat Brundage Confer, Jennifer Richards, and their respective families.
Her cousin by marriage, Beppy Owen, acted as a loving and conscientious caregiver and organizer of services during the last few weeks of Nadine's life, since her son and daughter-in-law were unable to travel due to COVID and personal health issues. Beppy's contributions will be forever appreciated by the family, as will those of Paula and Darin Brundage, who provided extensive time, assistance, and loving support as Nadine's health declined.
Finally, Nadine is survived by her closest friend of more than 65 years, Jean-Marie Griffin of Jacksonville, and by her dear and loyal friend, Bonnie Smith, also of Jacksonville, who provided her with not only business but personal support for many years.
Special thanks to Cornerstone Hospice, especially Emily, Erica, Michelle, Amanda and Chaplain John for their compassionate care during the last few months of Nadine's life. The family also extends their appreciation to her longtime caregiver, Yasmin Cue, and to her most recent caregiver, Vandie Loper, for the dedicated and helpful support provided as Nadine prepared to pass from this life.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares FL 32778, or to the Carl S. Swisher Library at Jacksonville University, 2800 University Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32211, or to the charity of your choice
.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 27, at 11:00 am at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Please attend virtually by visiting either https://youtu.be/BL5-eGM4194
or https://youtu.be/pl7eKhloa08
Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.