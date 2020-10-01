Menu
Nadyali Soto Alfonzo, 38, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico passed away on September 25, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her loving family. A Memorial Gathering service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Porta Coeli Funeral Home in Kissimmee, Florida. Private cremation services. Nadyali will forever be remembered and loved by all those who knew her. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers please kindly send donations to www.aspca.org. Funeral services entrusted to Porta Coeli Funeral Home & Crematory, 2801 E. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34743. Phone: (407) 846-2804 - For online condolences please visit: www.PortaCoeliFH.com.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Porta Coeli Funeral Home
2801 East Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34743
