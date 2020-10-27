Nancy Ellen Potter, 66, of Longwood, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a lengthy battle with scleroderma.



Nancy was born on October 7, 1954 to Gordon and Mary Bowman in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she attended Forest Hills High School.



Summers were spent at Big Star Lake in Baldwin, Michigan. Nancy went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan.



After graduation, she landed her first job as a CPA for Ernst & Young, kicking off a 40-year career in accounting. In 1982 she was one of a small team working on the Schlitz/Stroh merger.



Nancy met Mark Potter in 1974 at Michigan State, and they wed in 1976, going on to have two children, Brian and Matthew. They moved to Florida in 1989 where Nancy appreciated the temperate environment that allowed her to play competitive tennis during the winter months.



After retiring in 2011, Nancy traveled, worked on her family genealogy, spent time with friends and relatives, and did volunteer work with the AARP, using her tax preparation skills to assist seniors. She loved to read and was part of the same book club for over 30 years.



Nancy was predeceased by her father Gordon and mother Mary, her brother-in-law Chris, mother-in-law Virginia, and father-in-law Robert.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband Mark and dog Codi, sons Brian (Katrina) of Atlanta, GA and Matthew (Sara) of Orlando, FL, sisters Anne Venner (Tom) of Saline, MI and Judy Steyer (Bill) of Eugene, OR, and her brothers-in-law Tom (Patti) of Suffolk, VA, John (John) of Grand Rapids, MI, Steve (Nancy) of Long Prairie, MN, Andy (Heike) of Dortmond, Germany, Bruce (Patti) of Houston, TX, Mike (Missie) of Holt, MI, Carole of Venice, FL, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the Scleroderma Foundation or a local pet rescue in your community.



Memorial services will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather to honor Nancy's legacy.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.