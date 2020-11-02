Nancy T. Hagerty was born January 9th, 1938 in Milwaukee and passed away peacefully at home in Oviedo on October 29, 2020, in the presence of her loving husband, Paul. They were married in 1961 and shared 59 wonderful years together as each other's best friend. In addition to Paul, Nancy is survived by four children: Kathy, Dan (Patricia), Tim (Katrin), and Patrick (Jennifer); and by five grandchildren: Paul, Julius, Jules, Lily, and McKenzie. Nancy spent her years in Oviedo as a guidance counselor for Seminole County Public Schools, was a leader in local, regional and state duplicate bridge organizations, and was past President of Seminole County Mental Health Association. She will be best remembered as a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. Her funeral will be at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Oviedo at 2:00 PM, November 5th.Further information can be found at: