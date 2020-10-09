Nancy Virginia Bowman Kindred, wife, mother and friend, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH in 1937, she grew up in Francestown, NH, and graduated from Peterborough High School ('55) in Peterborough, NH, and Mount Ida College for Women in Newton, MA ('57). She went on to live a life committed to her family and serving others without care for recognition or reward.
In 1960, Nancy met and married the love of her life, Thomas Glenn Kindred. Nancy and Tom were married for nearly 60 years, raising a family together. During their life together, they traveled and moved their family around the country, always teaching them the history and richness of each place they lived, including Nebraska, Montana, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.
She had a natural gift for hospitality, encouraging people and bringing out the best in them. As a young woman she worked as a stewardess for Trailways and later for Capitol Airlines. As a wife and a mother, Nancy served her family and her community in ways both seen and unseen. For years, she volunteered in nursing homes, lead Blue Bird and Cub Scout groups, and contributed her talents by sewing costumes for school programs. She worked as a school assistant at both Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School and Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where she created a safe, nurturing environment for many children. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, raising money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Along with her husband, Nancy helped parents of children facing orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injury and cleft palate access admission to Shriners Hospitals
. She was an avid reader, and a gifted tole painter; she loved creating beautiful ceramics, and attending painting groups and classes. In many of the places where she made a home for her family, she also served her neighbors with her leadership in Newcomers organizations and with the local Republican Party.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, her daughter Amy Kindred (Mark) Duer of Seabrook Island, SC, grandchildren Caroline Duer (James) Agan of Cambridge, MA, and Joy Elizabeth Duer of Winston-Salem, NC; her son Thomas Glenn Kindred, Jr., his wife their three children; and her brother Ford W. (Sandy) Bowman of Patagonia, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents Ford William and Barbara Hoffman Bowman, and her brother Charles F. Bowman. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and will always remember as a woman who loved her family and friends. She lived a full life, always looking ahead.
Jeremiah 29:11
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
Ecc 3 12-13
I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. That each of them may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all their toil-this is the gift of God.
1 John 4:7
Dear Friends let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God
A memorial service celebrating the life of Nancy Kindred will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the St. Cloud Presbyterian Church with Pastor Hugh Lackey officiating. Refreshments will follow the service also at the church. Those wishing to remember Nancy are welcome and will wear masks and properly socially distance.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospitals
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
.
Arrangements entrusted to Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769. www.OsceolaMemGds.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.