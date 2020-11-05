Mrs. Nelma Jean Sherrill, age 87, of Orlando, Florida passed away 09/20/2020. She was born in Haywood County, North Carolina on October 29, 1932 and attended school there. After high school, she attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky receiving her Bachelor Degree in Education and later attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, receiving her Master Degree in teaching. She married William Samuel Sherrill of Candler, North Carolina in February 27, 1956, moving to the Orlando area a short time later in 1958.



Jean was employed with the Orange County School Board as a teacher for over 53 years mostly teaching at Columbia Elementary School in East Orlando, Florida.



Those that knew Jean always would be greeted by a big smile and infectious laugh. She was kind and generous to her friends and her church, and a woman of faith.



She was preceded in death by her parents George Eller and Frances (Coleman) Eller of Canton, North Carolina, her siblings and her husband William Samuel Sherrill.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 10:00 A.M. at the University Carillon United Methodist Church, 1395 Campus View Court, Oviedo, Florida 32765. Please note all Covid 19 preventative measures, including the wearing of masks, will be followed.



She will rest for eternity at the Chapel Hill Cemetery, in Orlando, Florida.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.