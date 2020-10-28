4/19/1941-10/23/2020



Patricia Drabant passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday 10/23/2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Aunt Pat was born on April 19th, 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she was the Valedictorian of her Class at Eau Claire Memorial in 1959. She went on to attend Ripon College, and began her professional career at Dow Chemical in Colorado. During this time, she met the love of her life, Evert Bancker, who owned a Classical Radio Station, and Record Store. They both shared the love of travel and adventure, driving to Mexico each year over the Thanksgiving break and living in The South of France, where they lived throughout the Sixties and Seventies.



They returned to the United States in the early 80's, settling in Fort Lauderdale, and then Pat moved on to Central Florida. Pat enjoyed a rewarding career in the legal department at Walt Disney World, and was a key player in managing Disney's real estate, expansion, infrastructure, and the launch of ESPN Wide World Of Sports. Speaking fluent French, she was also invited to meetings in Quebec, to translate and provide guidance for the launch of Disney Land in Paris France in 1992. After a successful 20-year career at Disney World, Pat retired in 2010. Up until recently, Pat enjoyed daily walks in Celebration, with her faithful companion, her Poodle, Remy Martin.



Pat was an intellect, with a sharp wit, keen sense of humor, and an endless passion for problem solving. She enjoyed a nice glass of Chardonnay, leisurely meals with friends and family, and good conversation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lucille Drabant; and her husband, Evert Bancker. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Cynthia Drabant; cousin, Michael Warlam and partner Steven Heck; her niece and husband, Christine and Vincent Edlebeck; and two great-nephews, Jacob and Michael Edlebeck.



In lieu of flowers and cards, Pat's wish is that you vote in the upcoming election, and also support The First Friday Kids Support Group, which provides weekend meals for under-privileged Children in Polk County.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.