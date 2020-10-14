Patricia Furgus Lamb, 84, of Orlando Florida died October 7, 2020 in her home after a long illness.
Born in Trinidad and Tobago to Edward and Sybil Furgus, she moved to New York City, and then to Howell Township, New Jersey. In 1990, she relocated to Florida where she settled in Orlando.
Patricia is a member of Church at the Cross in Orlando.
Patricia graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Thomas Edison State University in 1989; a Master of Arts in International Business from Webster University in 1994.
In her business life as an accountant, she could walk into a failing business and bring them from their knees to holding their heads held high.
Survivors include her son, Sean Ngying (Judy), her daughter Kerry Hodgetts (Paul). Brother Peter Furgus (Gillian), sister Sheelagh Furgus, niece Amanda Furgus, granddaughter Victoria Fisher and great grandson Douglas Gondera III.
Predeceased by her loving husband, David Lamb in 2005. They were married for 5 years.
A Community Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Guests can visit their site, https://www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
, and leave condolences.
The family wishes to thank Advent Health Hospice Care Central Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Advent Health Foundation (Hospice Care), 550 East Rollins St. Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.