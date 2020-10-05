Patricia (Pat) Scates, 87, beloved Mother and Wife, was peacefully called to her eternal resting place on September 30, 2020. Born the seventh of nine children on November 23, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, to Robert and Marie (Vetter) O'Neill. Pat was preceded in death by her husband John Wilbur Scates on June 12, 1988 and will be interned alongside him in Arlington National Cemetery. She is survived by her sons Timothy (wife Debbie), William (wife Nadine) and David (wife Shellie). Grandchildren Brian, Christopher (wife Stephanie), Jennifer (husband Joe Jalsevac), Melissa (husband Kevin Jaremko), John and Jenna. Great-grandchildren Nolan & Shayne Scates, Makenna Jalsevac and Lainey Jaremko. Pat was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park. She was a loving, joyful, selfless & independent woman. She nurtured a loving and caring family, thought of others first, and always had a smile. Pat previously enjoyed bowling and golfing. She was past president of the Winter Pines Women's Golf Association. Pat cherished her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. Due to Covid-19, there will be no memorial. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.