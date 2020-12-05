Patsy passed through the gates of heaven with her three children and husband by her side on Nov. 8. She was born in Atlanta and raised in Orlando, a member of the Edgewater Class of '62. As a USAF wife, she followed her passion of nursing with a BSN in Washington State, and MSN from UF, while raising three children. As a L&D nurse, manager, and administrator, she brought many "sweet babies" into the world. In 1991 she married Lynn Taylor, and for 29 years they enjoyed their mutual loves of family, travel and each other, and 15 grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Wade & Dot Kelley, and sister to the late Jerry W. Kelley, and is survived by children Kelley Black (Craig), Kathy Adragna (Chris), and Tom Newbold; stepchildren Todd Taylor (Cristin), Kelley Ruffaner, and Danette Arcara (Stephen), and 15 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory are welcome.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.